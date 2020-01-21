‘US in Midst of Never-Seen-Before Economic Boom’: Trump at Davos

The US is in the midst of an economic boom never seen before anywhere in the world and the ‘American dream’ is back, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, 21 January, as he asserted that radical socialism will never be allowed to destroy the country's economy.

Speaking in Davos at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meet, whose theme is 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World', Trump said it is time for optimism and not pessimism.

"Today, I'm pleased to announce the US will be joining the one trillion trees initiative being launched here at the World Economic Forum," Trump said to applause from the audience.

Without directly mentioning climate change, Trump said he believed forecasts of doom were wrong.