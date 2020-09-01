US Police Shoot & Kill Black Man in LA, Fresh Protests Break Out
The latest incident has triggered fresh outrage, once again debating over racism and police brutality.
US police fatally shot a Black man who they stopped while riding a bicycle in violation of vehicle codes when he dropped a bundle of items that included a gun, in an altercation that turned violent in Los Angeles, authorities told The New York Times.
The 29-year old man, identified as Dijon Kizzee was riding his bicycle when Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop him for an unspecified vehicle code violation.
Kizzee then fled on foot and when officers caught up with him, he punched one deputy in the face, dropping some items of clothing he was carrying, police told AFP. The deputies reportedly spotted a handgun in the bundle and opened fire.
As per reports, the police handcuffed the man after firing at him several times in Westmont, a neighbourhood in South Los Angeles, reported The New York Times.
It isn’t clear whether the man was reaching for the gun when he was shot, an official told AFP. The Sheriff’s Department said that multiple independent investigations began at the scene, Associated Press reported.
Soon, people started gathering and the aftermath of the shooting was recorded by bystanders, who protested the authorities’ deadly use of force. Over 100 people gathered at the scene demanding justice in the hours after the shooting, reported AFP.
(With inputs from AFP, Associated Press and New York Times)
