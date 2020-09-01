US Police Shoot & Kill Black Man in LA, Fresh Protests Break Out

As per reports, the police handcuffed the man after firing at him several times in Westmont, a neighbourhood in South Los Angeles, reported The New York Times.

It isn’t clear whether the man was reaching for the gun when he was shot, an official told AFP. The Sheriff’s Department said that multiple independent investigations began at the scene, Associated Press reported.

Soon, people started gathering and the aftermath of the shooting was recorded by bystanders, who protested the authorities’ deadly use of force. Over 100 people gathered at the scene demanding justice in the hours after the shooting, reported AFP.