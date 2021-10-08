US Nuclear Submarine Hits 'Unidentified Object' in South China Sea: Reports

A United States nuclear submarine was damaged after it struck an unidentified object while operating underwater in the Indo-Pacific region on the afternoon of Saturday, 2 October, the US navy said in a statement on Thursday, 8 October, reported AFP.

USNI News, a site specialising in navy news, said those aboard the USS Connecticut did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. However, about a dozen soldiers received "moderate to minor injuries".

US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that "fewer than 15 people suffered minor injuries like bruises and lacerations" and it was still unclear as to what the submarine hit.

According to the USNI website, the submarine was operating in the South China Sea, where the "US Navy has sought to challenge China's disputed territorial claims on small islands, reefs and outcrops". The extent of the damage was being examined, and the incident was being investigated, the navy further said.