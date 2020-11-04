US Election Too Close: When Can We Expect Results in Key States?

A decisive result in favour of one candidate still eludes the 2020 US Presidential election, with at least five states witnessing a contest too close to be called for anyone at the moment.

These include the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, where the final result can swing in either Donald Trump or Joe Biden's favour.

So, when can one expect a result decisive enough in these states, to know who will be the next president of the United States?