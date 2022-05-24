Putin Survived Assassination Attempt 2 Months Ago: Report
This was revealed by Major General Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly survived an assassination attempt two months ago, according to a Ukrainian military official, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda, a local newspaper, on Monday, 23 May.
This was revealed by Major General Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, who said that the "unsuccessful" attempt took place in the region between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea known as the Caucasus.
The attempt allegedly happened a few days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
"There was an attempt to assassinate Putin… He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not so long ago," Budanov was quoted as saying by Ukrainska Pravda.
“This is non-public information. (It was an) Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened… It was about two months ago,” he added.
The Ukrainian news outlet has stated that the full interview with the intelligence chief would be released on Tuesday, 24 May.
Earlier this month, Budanov had told Sky News he was "optimistic" about Ukraine defeating Russia in the war.
The defeat, he said, "will eventually lead to the change of leadership of the Russian Federation. This process has already been launched."
"Yes. … They are moving in this way, and it is impossible to stop it," he added when asked about the possibility of a coup.
