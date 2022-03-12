Ukraine War Live: YouTube Blocks Russian State-Funded Media Globally
YouTube is blocking access around the world to channels associated with Russian state-funded media, the company said on Friday, 11 March.
It citied a policy that barred content that denies or trivializes well-documented violent events.
US President Joe Biden said that United States will revoke Russia's 'permanent normal trade relations' status
Facebook has eased rules regarding violent speech to allow statements like "death to Russian invaders"
2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's inasion, the United Nations has said
Air Raid Sirens Across Most Of Ukraine: Reports
Air raid sirens were heard across most Ukrainian cities early on Saturday morning, Reuters reported, quoting local media. The reports asked people to seek shelters.
Sirens were reportedly heard in the capital city of Kyiv, Lviv in Odessa, and Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Sumy.
YouTube Blocks Russian State-Funded Media
"Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivialising well-documented violent events, and we remove content about Russia's invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy," spokesman Farshad Shadloo said, in a statement.
"In line with that, effective immediately, we are also blocking YouTube channels associated with Russian state-funded media, globally," he added.
