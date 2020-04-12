COVID-19: Boris Johnson Recovers, Thanks Docs for Saving His Life

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, 12 April, thanked the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) medics and staff for their hard work through the coronavirus pandemic as he was discharged from hospital, saying he owed them his life after testing positive for the deadly virus over two weeks ago.

Downing Street said that Johnson left St Thomas' Hospital in London and will head to his prime ministerial residence of Chequers in Buckinghamshire, south-east England.

On the advice of his medical team, he will not be returning to work immediately, with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to continue deputising as he recuperates.