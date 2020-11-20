Trump’s Invite to Michigan Lawmakers Could Spark Political Crisis

A similar possibility arose in 2000, when the Republican majority in the state’s Legislature claimed to possess “ broad authority to allocate Florida’s electoral votes ,” and came close to doing so.

As a student of American democratic politics , I believe that while there are some legal barriers that could limit the ability of legislative bodies to disregard popular vote totals in the allocation of their electoral votes, the most important constraints would be political.

A president picked this way by state legislatures would likely have his legitimacy questioned – and the legislatures would also likely face the public’s ire.