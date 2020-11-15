Trump Supporters Falsely Claim Election Theft, Clashes Erupt

President Donald Trump’s supporters were celebrating on Saturday, 14 November, as they gathered in Washington claiming that the election had been stolen by Joe Biden. The crowd was also greeted by Trump as he passed the area in his motorcade.

Just before his arrival, a group of counter-protesters arrived at the area and the mood shifted with the almost 300 people shouting and delivering the message that Trump had lost the election.

While much of the demonstrations underwent peacefully, clashes between the two parties erupted intermittently throughout the day.