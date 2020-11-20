Trump Legal Team Holds Bizarre Press Conference, Biden Responds

A press briefing led by President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and the Trump campaign's legal team laid out its case for widespread voter fraud in the election.

Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York is spearheading the Trump campaign’s desperate legal battle to overturn President-Elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

On Thursday, as it laid out widespread fanciful accusations, Trump's legal team at no point offered any proof for their allegations of widespread fraud.