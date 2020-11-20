Trump Legal Team Holds Bizarre Press Conference, Biden Responds
In the press conference Trump’s team claimed that they will “reclaim the United States of America”.
A press briefing led by President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and the Trump campaign's legal team laid out its case for widespread voter fraud in the election.
Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York is spearheading the Trump campaign’s desperate legal battle to overturn President-Elect Joe Biden’s election victory.
On Thursday, as it laid out widespread fanciful accusations, Trump's legal team at no point offered any proof for their allegations of widespread fraud.
The press conference was littered with far-fetched claims of a “communist” plot to rig voting machines, undermined reporters and Guiliani sweat so profusely that hair dye dripped down both his cheeks, resulting in several memes on social media.
'MY COUSIN VINNY'
“This is real! It is not made up!” Giuliani yelled at reporters in the room. “There is nobody here that engages in fantasy. I have tried a hundred cases. I prosecuted some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. I know crimes. I can smell them.”
“These people were further away than ‘My Cousin Vinny’ was,” he said of the poll watchers. “They couldn’t see a thing!”, he said claiming that Republican poll watchers weren’t allowed to stand close enough to poll workers in Pennsylvania and other states.
MORE LAWSUITS TO COME
“We’re about to file a major lawsuit in Georgia. That will be filed probably tomorrow,” Giuliani said during the press conference on Thursday.
Most of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits filed since 3 November have been thrown out by judges who note that the assertions of voter fraud aren’t backed up by evidence.
'RECLAIM THE UNITED STATES'
“President Trump won by a landslide,” said Sidney Powell, another member of Trump’s legal team.
“We are going to prove it and we are going to reclaim the United States of America.”
As the press conference took the stage, Trump cheered his legal team on on Twitter.
A COSTLY LEGAL BATTLE
In a separate press conference in Delaware on Thursday afternoon, President-Elect Joe Biden said Trump’s unwillingness to accept the 3 November election results sends a “damaging message” to the rest of the world with regards to the nation’s stability.
“It’s not within the norm at all,” Biden said. “It’s hard to fathom how this man thinks.”
“Yet another Rudy Giuliani spectacle exposes, as his appearances always do, the absurdity of Donald Trump’s thoroughly discredited claims of voter fraud,” said Biden spokesperson, Michael Gwin.
“Numerous courts, election officials from both parties, and even officials within Trump’s own administration, have all reaffirmed that claims of widespread voter fraud are categorically false", he added.
“No matter how hard Trump and the flailing Giuliani try, they cannot overturn the will of the American people, who resoundingly picked Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States.”
Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 US Election is proving to be harmful and dangerous, especially in the face of the rising coronavirus cases in the US.
His refusal to cooperate in an orderly transition may prove costly, with Biden warning that “more people may die” of the virus. The Biden transition team, without Trump's concession, is being kept away from crucial intelligence information, briefings and funds to start prepping for their administrations take over of the White House.
“If we have to wait until January 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind,” President-Elect Biden said on Thursday. “More people may die if we don’t coordinate.”
