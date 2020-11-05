Trump’s Team Files Lawsuits in Penn, Georgia, Michigan Over Voting

The President is laying the groundwork to challenge the election results in Pennsylvania at the United States Supreme Court. The Trump campaign claims that it is suing in the battleground state of Pennsylvania - where results are yet to be declared - over poll watchers and voter ID laws.

Pennsylvania has a total of 20 electoral votes.

Trump deputy campaign manager Justin Clark, in a statement, says: “Bad things are happening in Pennsylvania. Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and dilute Republican votes. President Trump and his team are fighting to put a stop to it.”