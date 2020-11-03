Trump Admin Funds COVID-19 Research Company Based in Owner’s Condo

The Donald Trump administration in the US has given seed money to a Republican to test a possible COVID-19-fighting blood plasma technology, but the company involved only exists within the premises of the luxury condo of Eugene Zurlo, the majority owner, a report by Associated Press said.

The money was reportedly given to the well-connected donor after a note was made of the “manufacturing facilities”, but as stated, the company has no such facility and exists only on paper.

However, Associated Press reported that Zurlo’s company could received almost $65 million in taxpayer money which would be enough to start work on an actual production plant.