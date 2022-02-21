Truckers’ Anti-Vaccine Protest Fizzles Out After Canada Police Reclaim Ottawa

Jeff Lindley, a worker who lives and works downtown, said, "I'm very happy to have my city back…It's so much better today, calmer and quieter without the ominous presence of all the trucks and protesters," news agency AFP reported.

Meanwhile, a few protesters had stayed late into Saturday night, singing protest anthems and setting off fireworks outside a four-meter-high security fence surrounding the parliamentary precinct.

Police were seeing patrolling on early Sunday, restricting access to a 500-acre (200-hectare) downtown area.