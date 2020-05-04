The list of Indian expats making Islamophobic statements has only been increasing, with three more facing action for their vile social media posts. According to a Gulf News report this includes a chef Rawat Rohit, storekeeper Sachin Kinnigoli and a cash custodian, whose firm withheld his name.The spokesperson for the restaurant chain Eataly, that Rawat Rohit works for, told Gulf News that he has been suspended, and a disciplinary probe is being conducted. Sachin Kinnigoli, who works for Sharjah-based Pneumics Automation, has also been suspended and his salary has been withheld.The firm’s owner told Gulf News, “We have withheld his salary and told him not to come to work. The matter is under investigation. We have a zero tolerance policy. Anyone found guilty of insulting or showing contempt for someone’s religion will have to bear the consequences.”Transguard Group, another Dubai-based company has also tracked down an employee called Vishal Thakur, who was posting Islamophobic statements. In a statement the firm said, “Following an internal investigation, the actual identity of this employee was verified and he was stripped of his security credentials, terminated from our employment and handed over to the relevant authorities as per company policy. As of this statement, he is in the custody of Dubai Police.”Earlier, following many such incidents India’s ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor had warned Indian expats against such behaviour. In a tweet, he said, “India and UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this.”(With inputs from Gulf News) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)