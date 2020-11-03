What New Zealand’s Most Diverse Cabinet Says About Representation

Two weeks after Labour’s landslide election win, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a ministry that is more diverse than any seen before in New Zealand.

Of those in the Cabinet, 40 percent are women, 25 percent are Māori (two in five of those are women), 15 percent are Pasifika (two in three are women), and 15 percent are LGBTQI – one of whom is Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson.

Beyond the 20 cabinet ministers, there are four ministers outside Cabinet and two undersecretaries. Of these six, three are women, two are Māori, one is Pasifika and one is Indian. Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw are also associate ministers outside the Cabinet. The diversity of Ardern’s new government runs deep.