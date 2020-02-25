Afghanistan: What Lies Ahead of Historic Deal With the US

Here are some details about the accord and its implications for the war-wracked nation: – Have the two sides agreed to a ceasefire? – Not quite, but the Taliban, US and Afghan forces have committed to a partial, week-long truce. This is more significant than it sounds because it is only the second such lull in fighting since the US-led invasion of 2001. If it holds, Washington and the insurgents are expected to sign a deal in Doha on Saturday that would see thousands of US troops leave Afghanistan after more than 18 years, in return for various security commitments from the Taliban.

News of the truce has sparked joy across Afghanistan, with civilians pouring onto the streets to dance and celebrate the possible end of a conflict that has cost tens of thousands of lives. But isolated attacks have continued, underscoring the difficulty of securing a permanent respite from bloodshed. And details of what exactly the truce means are vague.