Thailand’s Biggest Pro-Democracy Protests: What Are The Demands?

The new wave of protests began in February 2020 after the court ordered the pro-democracy opposition party, popular among the country's youngsters, to dissolve, reported BBC.

According to the report, the Future Forward Party won the third-largest share of parliamentary seats in the March 2019 election. The incumbent military leadership won the polls.

The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown halted the protests, which have gained steam again after pro-democracy activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit went missing in Cambodia. He was in exile since the 2014 coup and his whereabouts now remain unknown.