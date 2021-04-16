‘Super-Spreader’, ‘Campaign Opportunity’: Global Media on Kumbh 

As evident from photos, hundreds of thousands of devotees have gathered in Haridwar for the Shahi Snan (holy dip) at a time when India has been recording 2 lakh new cases. Police have so far been unable to enforce strict social distancing norms owing to the large swathes of pilgrims.

While Mahant Narendra Giri, leader of the All India Akhada Parishad, was admitted to AIIMS in Rishikesh, Swami Kapil Dev, leader of the Maha Nirvani Akhada, died of the infection recently.

Owing to the cases, two akhadas – the Niranjani and Anand – have announced an early exit from the gathering.