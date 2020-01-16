Sikhs to be Counted as Separate Ethnic Group in 2020 US Census

For the first time, Sikhs in the US will be counted as a separate ethnic group in the 2020 census, an organisation of the minority community said on Tuesday, 14 January describing it as a milestone moment

President of the Sikh Society of San Diego Baljeet Singh said the Sikh community's efforts have come to fruition.

“This has paved the way forward nationally not only for the Sikh community but also for other ethnicities in the United States,” he said.

Describing this as a milestone, the United Sikhs said that this will be the first time the minority group will be counted and coded in the decennial US Census.