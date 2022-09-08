Sikh Scotsman Held In Indian Jail Sends Letter To UK's New PM Truss

Two weeks after his wedding, Johal was arrested in the northern Punjab region in November 2017. He is being accused by the Indian government for being a part of a terrorist plot that carried out the murders of prominent right-wing religious figures in Spring 2017, according to BBC.

In a previous handwritten note, Johal said he was tortured and beaten during the early days of his detention and was forced to sign a blank confession statement.

According to the BBC, the Indian authorities denied these claims.

The United Nations' Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said that Johal should be released immediately, according to a statement earlier this year.

The panel of experts opined that Johal's detention was arbitrary, was motivated by his Sikh faith and lacked legal basis.

A further preliminary hearing in court took place in Delhi on 7 September, which happens to be one of more than 100 in his case, however, the case was adjourned to a further date.

The former foreign secretary Liz Truss met Johal's brother Gurpreet Singh, and his Member of the Parliament Martin Docherty-Hughes earlier this year prior to being nominated as the Prime Minister.