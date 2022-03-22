'Without Fear or Favour': US SC Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Hearing Begins

On the first day of her hearing, Ketanji Brown Jackson, the nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States, promised on Monday, 21 March, that she would function independently and adjudicate cases "without fear or favour".

If her nomination is confirmed, Jackson will be the first black woman in the US Supreme Court.

She was nominated by President Joe Biden and will face four days of questioning from both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.

"I know that my role as a judge is a limited one — that the Constitution empowers me only to decide cases and controversies that are properly presented. And I know that my judicial role is further constrained by careful adherence to precedent," Jackson remarked during the hearing, reported Washington Post.