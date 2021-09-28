Religion vs Military Necessity: Will Sikh Officer Win Against US Marine Corps?

In the Army Dress Manual of the Australian military, it is clearly mentioned in chapter 2 that for “a member of the Australian Army, whether male or female, who is an adherent of the Sikh religion”, “the hair and beard may remain uncut”, “five other symbolic requirements of the Sikh religion, … are authorised to be worn with all orders of dress”, and “a turban (patka) may be worn with all orders of dress when representing the Australian Arm.”

Chapter 2, section 3, clause 14 – 21 of the Canadian Forces Dress Instructions, which consists of the rules specifically for the Sikh members of the Canadian Armed Forces, prescribes guidelines that are identical to the ones mentioned above in the Australian military’s Army Dress Manual.

Finally, chapter 2, section 3, clause 0238 of the United Kingdom’s BR81 Royal Navy and Royal Marines Uniform Regulations also prescribes the same rules regarding uncut hair and beard, symbolic requirements of the Sikh religion, and the turban.

The United States, on the other hand, makes no special guidelines for the Sikhs in the military, Code 774 clearly states that the secretary has the power to prevent an American Sikh military member from freely exercising their religious rights that are otherwise available to them outside the military.