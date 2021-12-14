'Chose Productivity Over Lives': 6 Die in Tornado-Hit Facility, Amazon Faces Ire

"Our team worked quickly to ensure as many employees and partners could get to the designated Shelter in Place," Amazon maintained in a statement, reported CNN.

"We’re deeply saddened by the news that members of our Amazon family passed away as a result of the storm in Edwardsville, IL. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by the tornado. We also want to thank all the first responders for their ongoing efforts on scene. We’re continuing to provide support to our employees and partners in the area,” company spokesperson Kelly Nantel said at a press conference on Sunday.

"All of Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side through this crisis. We extend our fullest gratitude to all the incredible first responders who have worked so tirelessly at the site," Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said, tweeting his condolences.