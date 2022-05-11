Queen Skips Parliament Opening 1st Time in 59 years; Prince Charles Gives Speech

For the first time, Prince Charles on Tuesday, 10 May, gave the Queen's speech at the Britain parliament's ceremonial opening. Queen Elizabeth had reportedly missed the grand event for the first time in six decades, reported Reuters.

Unlike every year, Charles and Prince William took the centre stage of the event this year.

The 96-year-old had to pull out from making the speech because of "recurring mobility issues." While reading out the government's legislative agenda at the Palace of Westminster, Charles reportedly introduced as many as 38 bills, which the government was planning to pass.

Before reading every bill, the 73-year-old, who till now had only attended the parliament opening along with his mother, stated, "Her majesty's government will.."