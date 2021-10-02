’Got Covishield From India’: President of 76th Session of UNGA

President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid said on Friday, 1 October, that he has taken two doses of the Covishield vaccine manufactured in India and added that so have a large portion of other countries around the world.

Responding to a question on whether any COVID vaccine should be recognised and considered or only the ones that have been validated by the WHO or any other group, Shahid said, “on vaccines, that’s a very technical question you have asked me. I got Covishield from India, I’ve got the two doses. I don’t know how many countries would say that Covishield is acceptable or not, but the large portion of the countries have got Covishield", news agency PTI reported.