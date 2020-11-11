Pramila Jayapal is Not Surprised at Trump’s ‘Ridiculous Behaviour’

US Representative Pramila Jayapal has vowed to fight back against President Donald Trump’s attempts to challenge the people’ verdict in the 2020 US election. She says she was not surprised at Trump, who has still not conceded defeat, after four years of ‘ridiculous behaviour.’

“I want to make clear that I will fight back against any and all attempts Donald Trump and his administration make to challenge the vote and voice of the people,” she said in a statement on the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“The power is in our hands; and when we exercise that power, there is nothing that can stop us on the road to justice,” she stated.