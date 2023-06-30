PM Modi Holds Phone Call With President Putin to Discuss Ukraine, Wagner Mutiny

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Wagner Group's mutiny with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call on Friday, 30 June, the Kremlin said.
In a statement, the Kremlin said:
"In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens."
Meanwhile, New Delhi released a statement and said that Modi was informed of the situation and re-emphasised on his call for dialogue and diplomacy.
The statement added that PM Modi expressed support for what the Kremlin described as Russian leadership's decisive actions while handling the Wagner group mutiny.
“In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens,” the Kremlin readout said.
The telephone conversation comes shortly after the Russian leadership successfully prevented a significant coup attempt by the private mercenary army Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. It also comes a day after Putin called Modi Russia's "big friend" and said that India is an example of a country developing local manufacturing and pleasing foreign investors.
The Wagner Group had seized control of two major cities in southern Russia but abandoned their advance towards Moscow after the Kremlin brokered a deal with Prigozhin, facilitated by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.
Subsequently, Prigozhin released a video message on Telegram, denying any intentions of overthrowing the Russian leadership. He claimed that the march was aimed at seeking justice. Following the mutiny, concerns have arisen regarding Putin's leadership, with Western powers suggesting that the Russian president may no longer be perceived as "invincible."
