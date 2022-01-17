PM Modi to Deliver 'State of the World' Address at WEF's Davos Agenda Today

Key sessions of the event will cover such issues as the pandemic, the fourth industrial revolution, energy transition, the climate crisis, sustainable development and the global economic outlook, according to the WEF.

Participants will also share their views on climate change, the social contract and vaccine equity, among others, said the WEF.

"Everyone hopes that in 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the crises that accompanied it, will finally begin to recede. But major global challenges await us, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion. To address them, leaders will need to adopt new models, look long term, renew cooperation and act systemically," said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.