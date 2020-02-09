In Letter to Xi Jinping, PM Offers Assistance with Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 9 February, wrote to Chinese President Xi Jinping, over the deadly coronavirus outbreak, expressing solidarity with the people of China and offering India’s assistance, in order to deal with the epidemic.

Further, in the letter, PM Modi offers condolences over the loss of lives in the country due to coronavirus.

PM Modi also thanked China for its corporation and assistance in helping Indians out of the Hubei province of China.