Plane Carrying 133 People Crashes in China's Guangxi Province: Report
Rescue work is underway and the casualties are unknown so far.
i
A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 133 people onboard has crashed in China, news agency AFP reported on Monday, 21 March.
According to CCTV, the Eastern Airlines plane crashed in China's Guangxi province. Chinese state media reported that the crash in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, caused a fire in the woods.
Flight MU5735 was en route to Guangzhou.
(With inputs from AFP and CCTV.)
(This is a developing story.)
Published:
