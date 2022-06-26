ADVERTISEMENT

At Least 17 Found Dead at a Nightclub in South Africa: Police

The incident reportedly took place at a local tavern in Scenery Park, which is about 3 km from the city centre.

i

As many as 17 people were found dead on Sunday, 26 June, at a nightclub in a township of East London, located in the southern part of South Africa, police said.

Confirming that they have received a report about the deaths of 17 people, Provincial Police Chief Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said that the public alerted them about the incident.

"The circumstances under which they died are under investigation. It is too early to determine the cause of death of the young adults aged between 18 and 20 years," Kinana told Reuters.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)

