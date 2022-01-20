Pentagon Releases Video of Kabul Drone Attack That Killed 10 Innocent Civilians

The Pentagon, which is the headquarters building of the United States Department of Defense, has declassified and made public the video of the US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, that took place in retaliation against the 2021 airport attack carried out by the Islamic State – Khorasan Province (IS-KP), the New York Times reported.

10 civilians including seven children died in the drone attack which occurred during the final moments of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, after the Taliban emerged victorious from a 20 year long war.

The New York Times got access to the video through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the US Central Command.

Initially defending the drone attack that occurred on 29 August, the Pentagon later called it a "tragic mistake".