Peak US COVID-19 Death Rate Likely in Two Weeks: US Prez Trump

Trump said that he was extending the government's "social distancing" guidelines until 30 April to "slow the spread" of the virus, which has infected nearly 140,000 in the United States and left more than 2,400 dead.

"Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won," he said.

"It's very important that every one strongly follow the guidelines." Trump also said he expects the country "will be well on our way to recovery" by 1 June -- dropping his previous target of Easter.