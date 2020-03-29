Peak US COVID-19 Death Rate Likely in Two Weeks: US Prez Trump
President Donald Trump said Sunday, 29 March, announced that the peak death rate in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic was likely to hit in two weeks and extended "social distancing" guidelines until 30 April.
"Easter should be the peak number," Trump said of the Christian holiday which falls on 12 April.
Trump said that he was extending the government's "social distancing" guidelines until 30 April to "slow the spread" of the virus, which has infected nearly 140,000 in the United States and left more than 2,400 dead.
"Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won," he said.
"It's very important that every one strongly follow the guidelines." Trump also said he expects the country "will be well on our way to recovery" by 1 June -- dropping his previous target of Easter.
"On Tuesday, we will be finalizing these plans and providing a summary of our findings, supporting data and strategy to the American people," he said.