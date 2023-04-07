Paris: Anti-Pension Reform Protesters Storm Investment Firm BlackRock's Office

Amid the ongoing strike against French government's pension reforms, dozens of protesters briefly invaded the central Paris building which houses a US-based investment firm BlackRock's office, on Thursday, 6 April, reported news agency Reuters.

The demonstrators were chanting slogans like "On est la" ("we are here") and also set off firecrackers. However, the left the building after about half an hour.

But why? Françoise Onic (51), a school teacher and one of the protesters told Reuters targetted BlackRock because of its private pension fund activity.