Oslo on High Alert After Man Opens Fire at Pub, Two Dead

The Norwegian police security service, PST has raised the terror alert in Oslo to the highest level. The move comes after a Norwegian citizen opened fire at a pub in the capital city on Saturday, 25 June, killing two and injuring 21 people at the scene.

The country's police security service which is treating the incident as one of Islamist terrorism, had reportedly not considered the suspect to be a threat earlier. The BBC quoted Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere as saying, “We now need to see the result of an investigation.”

The authorities also confirmed that the terror alert was being raised from “moderate” to “extraordinary” as there was a threat of an “unresolved terrorist situation.”