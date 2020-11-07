Not Courts But US Congress Could Decide Prez In Disputed Election 

President Donald Trump’s campaign is challenging results of battleground states with lawsuits, hoping to litigate its way to a win in the 2020 election . But the Founding Fathers meant for Congress – not the courts – to be the backup plan if the Electoral College result was disputed or did not produce a winner.

Generally, the framers sought to avoid congressional involvement in presidential elections. As I’ve taught for two decades in my college course on presidential selection , they wanted an independent executive who could resist ill-considered legislation and would not care about currying favor with members of Congress .