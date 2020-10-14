Nobel Economics Prize: Wilson & Milgrom’s Views on Co2 Emissions

Many would argue that the global financial crisis of 2007-09 taught us not just the irrelevance but the dangers of economic theory. Yet the Nobel committee has awarded its economic prize for 2020 to two high theorists – Robert Wilson and Paul Milgrom — for advances in game theory, and specifically auctions.

The committee was right to give them the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel for two reasons. The first is that the theoretical advances made by the two Stanford professors are, in themselves, worthy of the prize.