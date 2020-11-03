Selzer Poll of Iowa Voters Shows Trump Leading Biden by 7 Points

Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday, 2 November, shows that Biden seems to hold a narrow yet steady lead over Trump in the fight to become the next President of the United States of America.

The poll shows that Biden has a narrow lead over Trump in the battleground state of Florida, while the two are statistically tied in the states of Arizona and North Carolina, Reuters reports.

With a credibility interval of 4 points, the final nationwide poll projects figures that favour Biden by 52 percent, while Trump follows with 44 percent. Though previous polls have shown that Trump and Biden tie across three states, this time around, Biden appears to have an outright lead.

(With inputs from Reuters and CNN.)