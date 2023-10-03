ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Curfew Imposed in Nepalese City Over Fears of Communal Violence

The order was issued over a likely untoward situation due to a rally by Muslims over a post targeting the community.

A curfew was imposed in the Nepalese city of Nepalgunj situated in the country's Banke district on Tuesday, 3 October, over fears of communal violence.

In a notice, Chief District Officer Bipin Acharya said the curfew order has been enforced from 1 pm onwards on Tuesday, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Tensions Escalating Between Hindus, Muslims

According to the Banke District Administration Office, the order was issued over a likely untoward situation due to a protest rally by the Muslim community regarding a social media post targeting the community.

The local administration had to intervene after signs of social and religious disharmony emerged in the city.

On Tuesday, a group of Hindus gathered in Nepalgunj and initiated a demonstration. Tensions had been escalating between the Hindu and Muslim communities in the area, according to local news reports.

As per the reports, on Monday, 2 October, the district administration office had issued an urgent notice urging people not to carry out activities that could harm religious harmony and spread hatred.

On Tuesday morning, various religious leaders, people’s representatives, and civil society leaders had taken out a rally in Nepalgunj with an aim to promote social harmony.

Topics:  Nepal   Communal violence 

