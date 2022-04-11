National Assembly of Pakistan to Elect New Prime Minister Today

The Pakistan National Assembly will convene on Monday, 11 April, to elect a new prime minister. The House is likely to meet at 2 pm local time.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi filed their nomination papers on Sunday, 10 April.

According to Dawn News, the PTI seems to be "divided" over its former decision of "en masse resignations by its lawmakers".

After the vote of no-confidence by the joint opposition against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Cabinet division had de-notified 52 federal Cabinet members.