National Assembly of Pakistan to Elect New Prime Minister Today
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif & PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi filed their nomination papers on Sunday.
The Pakistan National Assembly will convene on Monday, 11 April, to elect a new prime minister. The House is likely to meet at 2 pm local time.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi filed their nomination papers on Sunday, 10 April.
According to Dawn News, the PTI seems to be "divided" over its former decision of "en masse resignations by its lawmakers".
After the vote of no-confidence by the joint opposition against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Cabinet division had de-notified 52 federal Cabinet members.
Sharif, who has bright chances of making it to the top slot, said the new Cabinet would be formed after discussion with all allies.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan Calls Parliamentary Meeting at 12 pm
The PTI party chairman Imran Khan has called a parliamentary meeting at the Parliament House at 12 noon on Monday to make a final decision.
The PTI core committee remains indecisive about whether to go for en masse resignations of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).
The outcome of the meeting will tell if Qureshi will contest the election for the premiership or will resign along with other MNAs of the PTI and its allies.
According to Dawn News, the PTI has decided not to make things easy for the upcoming government and will take to protesting in the streets if the PML-N wins the Parliament contest, voting for which would begin at 2 pm.
On Sunday, senior PTI leader and former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had announced that PTI MNAs would resign en masse on Monday.
"If our objections on Shehbaz Sharif's [nomination] papers are not addressed then we will resign tomorrow," Chaudhry told reporters in Islamabad, according to Dawn.
Sharif Meets PPP and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Leaders
Meanwhile, Sharif met the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam leaders on Sunday and discussed the political situation.
Dawn News sources indicated that PPP leader Naveed Qamar could be the next National Assembly speaker, while PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rana Sanaullah could get the portfolios of information and interior ministries respectively.
(With inputs from Dawn News.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.