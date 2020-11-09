Melania Asks Trump to Concede Defeat to Prez-Elect Biden: Report

After a nail-biting election day that extended by nearly a week, Democrat Joe Biden was finally elected the 46th president of the United States of America on Saturday, 7 November.

But Trump’s inner circle is divided over his refusal to concede the election results. First lady Melania Trump and Trump's son-in-law and his senior adviser Jared Kushner has asked Trump to accept the loss and concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, reported CNN.

Melania had privately asked Trump to accept the election loss, sources told CNN.