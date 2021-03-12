Meghan Interview Reveals Disturbing Trends of Racism in UK Media

“I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this (the stories in the media) is being churned out … And I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” said the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey, with her husband Prince Harry, that garnered international headlines.

The interview levelling allegations of racism and discrimination didn’t just remind the world of the pedestal that most of the British media and the tabloids has put the royal family on, despite all odds, but it has also brought to the fore the severe discrimination and racism that minorities and people of colour face within the media in the United Kingdom and society.