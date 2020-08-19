Mali President Resigns on Television After Military Coup

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union, the European Union and the United Nations have condemned the arrest of Keita by mutinous soldiers and demanded restoration of the constitutional order, reported Xinhua news agency.

“The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the unfolding developments in Mali, including the military mutiny which culminated in the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his government earlier today in Bamako,” said a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.