Madame Tussauds Removes Harry & Meghan From Royal Family Display

London’s Madame Tussaud’s wax museum has removed the statues of Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle from its British royal family display, after the couple announced that they will be stepping back from royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Wednesday that they are planning “to step back” as senior members of the royal family, a stunning revelation that underscores the wish of the couple to forge a new path for the royals in the modern world, Associated Press reported.