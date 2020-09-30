‘Spoke Truth’: Kamala Harris Fiercely Tweets in Support of Biden

The debate began with the issue of the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg – an issue that has been contested by Democrats, as Biden believes that the vacancy should not be filled ahead of the election.

“She thinks the Affordable Care Act is not constitutional,” Biden said referring to Barrett's previous "pro-life" writings, taking about what her appointment would mean for women’s healthcare and abortion rights in the US. Harris, in congruence, tweeted: