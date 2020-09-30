‘Spoke Truth’: Kamala Harris Fiercely Tweets in Support of Biden
Kamala Harris took to Twitter in voracious support of her running mate.
As Joe Biden took the stage at the first US presidential debate of 2020, Kamala Harris took to Twitter in voracious support of her running mate.
The debate began with the issue of the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg – an issue that has been contested by Democrats, as Biden believes that the vacancy should not be filled ahead of the election.
“She thinks the Affordable Care Act is not constitutional,” Biden said referring to Barrett's previous "pro-life" writings, taking about what her appointment would mean for women’s healthcare and abortion rights in the US. Harris, in congruence, tweeted:
“[Trump]’s in the Supreme Court right now, trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, which will strip 20 million people from having insurance,” Biden said of President Trump’s support of a case coming up before the justices that could overturn the landmark health reform law.
Harris chimed in, in support:
"The president has no plan. He hasn't laid out anything. He knew all the way back in February how serious this crisis was," Biden criticised Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 200,000 Americans.
"It's China's fault, it should have never happened," Trump said in response, adding that he has received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job".
“I don't wear a mask like (Biden), every time you see him, he's got a mask,” Trump said.
“He could be speaking 200 feet away from it, and he shows up with the biggest mask I've seen", Trump said, making fun of Biden.
Harris retorted with a scathing response:
Trump jumped at every chance he could to bring up Hunter Biden, Biden's younger son.
Hunter sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while Biden was in office, and Trump accused him of drug use and receiving money from the former mayor of Moscow.
"This is not about my family or his family, this is about your family – the American people," Biden said, addressing the American electorate. "He doesn't want to talk about what you need."
Trump also brought up Hunter's infamous addiction to cocaine, to which Biden responded in support of his son.
"He's fixed it, he's worked on it," the former vice president said. "I'm proud of him. I'm proud of my son."
Joe Biden, during the first presidential debate of the 2020 US election called his opponent, and the current president, Donald Trump, a 'racist'.
“This is a president who uses everything as a dog whistle to try to generate racist hatred, division,” Biden said. “This man has done virtually nothing” for Black Americans.
Harris, who has catapulted to fame for her Indian-Black American heritage, shot back in support of Biden's comment.
When questioned on why he ended racial sensitivity trainings in the federal government that discussed things like white privilege, Trump said he"ended it because it's racist". He said these trainings on things like critical race theory espoused "sick ideas."
"Really they were teaching people to hate our country," Trump said.
