A Case of the Misspelled Diasporic Name: ‘Kampala’ Harris Trends
As Kamala Harris was announced to be Joe Biden’s VP pick, ‘Kampala Harris’ trended on American Twitter.
With an Indian name with ‘complicated consonants’ and soft ‘t’s, there’s a chance that your name has been mispronounced and misspelled if you’ve ever travelled to the West.
It’s a fact that a lot of us have made our peace with, because no one is spared. Not even Kamala Harris.
As bi-racial candidate of Indian and Jamaican descent, Kamala Harris was announced to be Joe Biden’s running mate and Vice-President pick, ‘Kampala Harris’ trended on American Twitter.
Was That You, Autocorrect?
Twitter took to trolling and correcting the trend, of course, as Twitter does.
Kampala is the capital of Uganda.
As several Americans took to their smartphones to hurriedly type their opinions of Joe Biden’s Vice-President pick, spell check took second-precedence and Kampala trended.
You won this one, autocorrect.
