Kamala Harris Answers Questions on Food, Women, Leadership & More

56-year old Senator Kamala Harris, who is running alongside Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential elections, answered some questions asked by Instagram users on Twitter on Sunday, 1 November.

Harris, the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, is the first Black woman and also the first woman of Indian origin to be picked for a top post by a major political party.

Answering questions about her mental health, women, conserving the environment, LGBTQ+ rights, what it means to be a leader, among others, and even her favourite Indian dishes, she tweeted a video saying: “You asked, I answered.”