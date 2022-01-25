Joe Biden's Report Card: A Look at the US President’s First Year in Office

Other domestic challenges, notably rising inflation , have added to popular discontent. Furthermore, the administration has been stymied in its efforts to get Congress to enact the so-called Build Back Better and Voting Rights legislation.

In both cases the frustration is exacerbated by the fact that action has been thwarted because of the decisions of two Democratic Senators . The president’s Republican opponents, meanwhile, rejoice at his stalled agenda.

Hence, drawing a negative conclusion on this busy and difficult year seems reasonable. And yet, there has been progress and amidst the prevailing “peril”, there is promise.

In fact, there are numerous good news stories and accomplishments by the administration which can get lost in the media vortex. The president has not excelled at accentuating these positives, something crucial to get right in this age of hyper-scrutiny.