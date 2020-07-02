Italian Marines Case: India Entitled to Compensation, Rules PCA

The ‘Italian Marines’ case, as it has come to be known, arose out of an incident on 15 February 2012, approximately 20.5 nautical miles off the coast of Kerala. Two Italian marines – Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone – on board the Italian-flagged oil tanker MV Enrica Lexie, opened fire on the Indian fishing boat, St. Antony.

The incident took place within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), even though it was beyond our territorial waters (which extend 12 nautical miles from the coast).

The marines claimed that they thought the St. Antony was on a collision course with the Enrica Lexie, and that it appeared to be a pirate attack, which was why they opened fire. India contested this claim, and argued that regardless of the piracy contention, the Italians violated several key provisions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including India’s sovereignty over its EEZ, reservation of the high seas for peaceful purposes, and India’s freedom of navigation.

India directed the Enrica Lexie to dock in Kochi after the incident, searched the ship, and arrested the two marines. Italy has long contested these actions, saying India violated international law in doing so. Italy took the matter up in the Indian Supreme Court first, challenging the criminal proceedings against them in Kerala.