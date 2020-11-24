‘Delhi Crime’ Wins Best Drama Series At International Emmy Awards

Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' on Monday, 23 November bagged the International Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2020. The show is based on the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case of Delhi that had sent shockwaves across the nation.

A fictionalised retelling, the series follows a Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi, played by Shefali Shah, who puts together the pieces left behind by the culprits of the horrific gang-rape and murder.