‘Delhi Crime’ Wins Best Drama Series At International Emmy Awards
Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ bagged the International Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2020.
Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' on Monday, 23 November bagged the International Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2020. The show is based on the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case of Delhi that had sent shockwaves across the nation.
A fictionalised retelling, the series follows a Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi, played by Shefali Shah, who puts together the pieces left behind by the culprits of the horrific gang-rape and murder.
"This project was lead by women", director Richie Metha said in his acceptance speech. He also paid tribute to the victim of the crime and her mother.
“I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that,” he said.
This is the first big win for an India-based show at the International Emmys. In 2019, India had four big nominations, including Sacred Games Season One, for the Best Drama Series, but did not bag any wins.
Among other nominations in 2020 was Actor Arjun Mathur who was nominated for the Best Actor category for his performance in the Prime Video's original Made In Heaven. Prime Video's Four More Shots Please was also nominated for the Best Comedy Series.
